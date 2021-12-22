NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

God sent him a Christmas tree 

to share with the world. 

He even sent a smile that covers 

all the pearls. 

God sent him a Christmas tree 

to spread his joy around 

He even sent the angel 

to show him love is all around. 

 

Wing writes from Whitesboro. 

