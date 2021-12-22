What is it about happy childhood memories that keep a part of us yearning to experience just a moment of those old feelings?
Growing up, my family had a large piece of furniture whose importance came right after refrigerator and bed, in that order. It was a wooden stereophonic console television with AM/FM radio, record player, and a storage compartment for LP record albums.
In addition to classic European waltzes, sultry Latin tangos, and festive Polka party songs, our collection included holiday albums with titles like: Christmas in Ukraine and A Bandura Christmas.
One year, my dad, the music afficionado of the family, bought two new holiday records for $1.99 each at Kelly’s Korner, a variety department store located beneath the elevated train in Philadelphia. Whenever one of these records came up on the album rotation, I stopped what I was doing and sat on the couch holding its respective cover and experienced the magical glow and radiance of the holiday. Traditional Christmas carols, like “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Silent Night,” streamed into our living room through woven speakers either in instrumental organ, or bells and chimes. In time, other albums made it into our holiday collection including those of crooners such as: Nat King Cole, Perry Como, and Elvis.
When my parents’ house was sold, most of the contents were donated, including the record albums. CDs replaced record players and with them, new recording artists emerged. And while I felt festive singing “O Holy Night” along with Mariah Carey, I couldn’t recapture that feeling of pure joy in childhood.
After many years of trying to find those old albums on eBay, I gave up. But the magic of Christmas can strike at any time. On a recent trip to the local library, I stumbled upon a display of holiday-themed used books and CDs for sale, including one CD entitled Christmas Bells & Chimes. It looked like part of a series that real estate agents buy in bulk and send to their customers every year. For $1, it was worth a try. When I got home, my husband and I listened to the CD, and it had the same effect on both of us. We stopped and sat silently while the sounds of the season filled our home and senses. My dad would be very happy to see us enjoying these old songs, and even more so in knowing that I got them for half of what he paid.
