In March of 2020
The virus hit us plenty
We all run to our homes for safety
So, the land was free from chromosomes
They flew through the air that we needed to
Breathe
A lot of changes you can see
The dreams of gatherings for a party or two
Was a big no-no and it made us all blue
Depression kicked in with anxiety, too
At a peek for those who chose to stay in
The dreams of birthday parties, families far away
To celebrate a very special day
As we walk around in our masks like sheep
Hiding our smiles underneath
The joy of Christmas is under a tree
As Halloween moves through the land silently
Hardly any children in costumes around
Homes not lighted or decorated with theme
Because there wasn’t much of Halloween
As all the Christmas stuff goes out
Onto the shelves with sparkles a gleam
Anticipating a possible gathering with joys and hopes
As this virus rises up again, numbers are higher
Even with all the rules in place
Oh my God, Santa won’t know my face
How will he tell it’s me under here
All my wishes will disappear
As this annoying mask hangs from my ears
I wish for this virus to go all away
I wish God would bring back family
That’s gone, and I cannot see
Who meant as much as Christmas to me
This Christmas has changed my outlook
On life
All things we thought were important in the past
None of it matters without family laughs
Underneath my Christmas tree
I want to see the past come back
With joys of Christmas celebrations so sweet
Hugs and kisses upon my cheeks
Laughter and cheers, clinking glasses with joys
The freedom of no masks covering our faces
Gathering with family and friends
Oh, what a Christmas if this virus ends
What a world this would be again
This is all the important things
And all my Christmas dreams
Decker writes from Erma.