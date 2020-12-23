NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

A few years ago, a very young, aggressive, but lonely entrepreneur was staying in Alaska to follow up on a business venture. While there, he entered and won a contest to see the genuine Santa and receive one present of his choice.  

Since he was a very machismo type, but wasn’t very social, he hesitated to get in line with the mostly younger crowd at the award event. However, he went and saw a very real Santa reaching into his bag and pulling out all sorts of things you wouldn’t believe could be kept in such a bag.  

For one child, he pulled out a bicycle, for another, he pulled out a real, live, little puppy and then a birdcage holding a parrot for a young lady. 

When it was his turn, after some time for contemplation of his lot in life, he turned to Santa and wished. He said he wanted a chick with gorgeous legs, full breasts, and a slender neck, leading to a cranium that wouldn’t give him any trouble.  

Santa laughed and nodded saying, “Sure, you’ve got it,” and then pulled out and presented the young man with a gorgeous, fresh turkey with the head still attached. 

Martini writes from Villas.

