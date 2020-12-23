There are so many houses,
Adorned with Christmas lights –
They scarcely help to guide us
Through our busy holiday nights
Lovingly wrapped presents are
Placed beneath the tree, -
Excited little ones come and peek
To see what they can see
From gum drop garlands
To snow-capped eaves –
Gingerbread houses are sure
To please
But through all the joy, I
Still stop and look to our
Tables - one empty chair –
And my one and only Christmas
Wish is to have you still
Sitting there
Piergiovanni writes from North Cape May.