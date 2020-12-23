NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

There are so many houses,

Adorned with Christmas lights –

They scarcely help to guide us

Through our busy holiday nights

Lovingly wrapped presents are

Placed beneath the tree, -

Excited little ones come and peek

To see what they can see

From gum drop garlands

To snow-capped eaves –

Gingerbread houses are sure

To please

But through all the joy, I

Still stop and look to our

Tables - one empty chair –

And my one and only Christmas

Wish is to have you still

Sitting there

Piergiovanni writes from North Cape May.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.