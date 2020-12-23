NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

If only we could close our eyes, and imagine those beautiful  

Angels of all colors holding hands around the Earth. 

Though truly missed, and loved by all, their smiles and laughter 

fill the air. 

 

The virus did not silent us! It will not take away the love, laughter 

And family prayers, nor gatherings that we shared. 

Listen with your ears and you can hear the Angels sing, 

“We are still among you always, so very, very near.” 

Never forgotten, always Loved, we are here with you always. 

Merry Christmas to all! 

Wing writes from Whitesboro. 

