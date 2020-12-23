If only we could close our eyes, and imagine those beautiful
Angels of all colors holding hands around the Earth.
Though truly missed, and loved by all, their smiles and laughter
fill the air.
The virus did not silent us! It will not take away the love, laughter
And family prayers, nor gatherings that we shared.
Listen with your ears and you can hear the Angels sing,
“We are still among you always, so very, very near.”
Never forgotten, always Loved, we are here with you always.
Merry Christmas to all!
Wing writes from Whitesboro.