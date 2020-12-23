It was the night before Christmas and all through the town.
People were wearing masks, schools going remote shutting down.
The stockings were hung by the chimney with care.
In hopes they would be filled with masks and rubber gloves to wear.
The children were on zoom and scratching their heads.
Parents watching the news to see how easily the virus is spread.
When out in the ShopRite parking lot what does appear.
But a big truck full of toilet paper was finally here.
The driver so jolly called each case by name.
Now Angel Soft, Cottonelle and Charmin people are waiting, and we don’t want to be to blame.
While stores were busy, health care workers were giving 110% each and every day.
Families and loved ones waited at home and continued to pray.
This was no ordinary year, small businesses suffered, people lost jobs, unemployment at an all-time high.
Families waited in food bank lines just to get by.
So, count your blessings and appreciate all that you have this year.
Please don’t spread the virus but instead spread love and holiday cheer.
Jennings writes from Petersburg.