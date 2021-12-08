beach christmas tree
Don’t wait to submit stories, recipes, poems, and photographs for the Herald’s Christmas edition, Dec. 22. Deadline is Dec. 10, at 5 p.m.  

Email submissions to newsdesk@cmcherald.com. Be sure to include YULE SUBMISSION in the subject line for all emails. 

Writers using U.S. Postal Service should address their work to Cape May County Herald, 1508 Route 47, Rio Grande, N.J. 08242. Be sure to put YULE SUBMISSION on the envelope. Electronic submissions are preferred.

Submissions should include the first and last name of the person submitting them, as well as their town, i.e., Court House, Villas, etc. 

Those submitting a photo(s) should include the names, ages, and towns of those in the photo, as well as the name of the person who took the photo. 

