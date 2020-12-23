As I reflect on this past year, I feel blessed in several ways. The pandemic has changed my life, as it has others, but two changes made for a new, better life.
First, because of lockdowns, my grandchildren were in their summer home, in Cape May Beach, for six months while Mom and Dad worked remotely, and they did, too.
Not only did we experience a new relationship, even with distancing, but they were able to enjoy the beaches and learn surfing. The family bonded with a new puppy, too. I am happy they had such a good summer.
Notwithstanding, our visits were virtual. Two birthdays were celebrated outside with all the trimmings, including a drive-by by the fire department, sirens loud and clear. The children and Mom and Dad ate cake in the driveway. My dog and I ate it in the car.
My living circumstances had changed at the beginning of the year when I sold my house and moved into Haven House, an affordable senior apartment building. What a good move for these times.
The staff has made life pleasant for us, with precautions in place. Activities still go on, with new rules. We all wear masks inside.
Exercise programs were outdoors when weather permitted. Now, they are inside, with distancing.
Having the ability to see and speak with many people in my daily activities has been emotionally good, and I have neighbors who check up on me, as I do on them.
I am thankful and feel blessed that God had a plan that has made the pandemic bearable for me.
Wund writes from North Cape May.