As you are small the excitement is near
Getting all ready for Christmas cheers
Going out to pick the Christmas tree
The joys and laughters with family
Drinking hot cocoa with marshmallows on top
Burning our lips as we slowly sip our cups
Christmas lights all hanging up in all
The stores to see
Oh! What joys this can be
The feelings of butterflies in your stomach are
Real
The night before Christmas we all wrote
Our notes with a seal
To Santa Claus and all our hopes
The smell of hot cookies baking in the air
Oh! What excitement that Christmas will soon
Be here
As we all decorated the tree with care
Playing Christmas music that would fill the air
As we were all in our PJs, ready for bed
Said our prayers as we all bowed our heads
Getting under the warmth of covers at night
Discovered that our heads wouldn’t
shut down. No matter how hard we tried
as Mom came in sad with a frown
I think I hear Santa’s reindeer on the roof
Scraping their feet loud with their hoofs
Oh, what worries that Santa would
Leave in a puff
Closing our eyes as tight as we can
Dreaming of bells outside so clear
For sure we can see a red suit near
The minds of children and all their dreams
Are treasures of Christmas and all the family themes
It started when Jesus was born on this Earth
The first of many to disperse
The celebration of our savior for all to remember
Christmas is celebrated in December
A wonderful time to gather with family and friends
Let’s not forget how it all began
Decker writes from Erma.