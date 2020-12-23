NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Years ago, I was a radio missionary on a tiny island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, in a region known as Micronesia. The broadcast studio is marvelously decorated for Christmas.  

There is one particular Thursday evening that comes to mind. A small tree with blinking lights offers the only illumination for the entire room. Of course, music is playing – old favorites as well as fresh interpretations. It is one of those nights where everything is peacefully perfect.  

Living near the equator, we never have a white Christmas, but the power and promise of the season does not need snow. Just Jesus. Christ, our Savior, is born – and lives today! 

Scheyhing writes from Erma. 

