Years ago, I was a radio missionary on a tiny island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, in a region known as Micronesia. The broadcast studio is marvelously decorated for Christmas.
There is one particular Thursday evening that comes to mind. A small tree with blinking lights offers the only illumination for the entire room. Of course, music is playing – old favorites as well as fresh interpretations. It is one of those nights where everything is peacefully perfect.
Living near the equator, we never have a white Christmas, but the power and promise of the season does not need snow. Just Jesus. Christ, our Savior, is born – and lives today!
Scheyhing writes from Erma.