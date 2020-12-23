I asked my daughter, Johanna, to tell me her favorite part of Christmas. She said her favorite part is decorating with her mommy and daddy.
Her very favorite part is after we decorate the tree when her daddy lifts her up, so she can put the star on the top of the Christmas tree.
As for me, I like setting up the Christmas village that my dad gave to me years ago, while Johanna likes to play with the village and rearrange it.
I also love the Santa and Mrs. Claus that we have from Mom's parents' Christmas collection.
There are a lot of memories that are attached to the decorations that we use for the holidays, so opening up the boxes from storage is a trip down memory lane.
Kohler writes from Dennis Township.