The Christmas tree went up this Thanksgiving Day 

We surely needed something to take these blues away! 

I trimmed the tree a little, between cooking, and other chores, 

Enjoying the change in the family mood and the smiles that came my way. 

 

I know that it's pretty early, according to our tradition 

But this has been a trying year, so enjoy the tree with its lovely glow 

And smile at each other and hug those you love. 

I'll leave this beautiful tree here, small though it may be. 

To celebrate the birth of Jesus and the true meaning of Christmas. 

Cooper writes from Villas. 

