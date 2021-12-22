I wish everyone prosperity and abundance as the holiday comes in and the year is winding to a close.
Prosperity is the state of being wealthy or having a rich and full life. Abundance is a very large quantity of something. I hope it is large quantities of kindness and everything you need.
Ok, this is a Christmas story so let’s begin.
I was on a trip to New York City with two of my coworkers to celebrate the 40th birthday that one of them had on December 25th.
The trip was December 26th, 27th, and 28th and was planned to include as much fun and the experiences of New York City, as we could fit in those days… and nights.
It included amazing shows, a walk in Central Park while it was snowing, beautiful Christmas decorations everywhere. Of course, lots of excellent eating, and endless shopping.
One of the days, we had all wanted to have a massage at a spa and our designated planner, Robin, did the research and made reservations for all three of us. The spa, being a bit far from our hotel, required us to take the subway.
We country gals quickly became city girls and headed down to the subway station. Lots of other people were heading to the subway as well at 11 a.m. Once in the train car we wanted to find a seat rather than stand, while the train was moving. With luck we got to sit near each other and were feeling the thrill of riding in the New York subway and heading to our massage.
As the subway began to move, we looked around, and noticed several people, about nine or ten in the car with us, had medical masks on their faces, and some also had paper operating room like hats on as well.
Because all three of us had jobs in health care, it sent an alert to us, and made us a bit curious. And it kind of seemed “bizarre.”
Although the people were clearly not together and the subway car was clearly very crowded (the person standing in front of me was 8 inches away from my face), we were trying to figure the behavior out.
We were guessing if they were overly cautious health care workers too, sick (yikes), or just trying to avoid those special smells that are often in subways and cities. They acted as if everything was normal.
The trip went faster, as we observed other people get off and on the subway car, with a mask on, when the subway made a stop. One person with a face covering sat next to us. We had not heard of any cloud of germs spreading over the eastern USA. It did unnerve us.
We reached our destination, climbed the stairs out of the underground and enjoyed some fresh air and less crowded conditions. Back to Christmas, and decorated store fronts, and streets, and thinking of this city turning into a big New Year’s bash… after we would be gone.
The spa was beautiful with a soothing massage, fluffy robes, soft floral smells and even tea and snacks. And for whatever reason, we all decided to spring for a cab on the way back to our hotel, justifying this with having damp hair and needing to get ready for our dinner that night.
I am very happy to report that our cab driver was not wearing a face covering. After all, it was only 2011.
Avoid the spa and the crowds, and make one of these macaroni and cheese recipes and eat your fill:
This recipe was found in a cookbook, made by members of a church in Michigan, and I got the book at a yard sale in Pennsylvania.
This macaroni dish stays creamy even for leftovers and is great with some stewed tomatoes on the side, for a complete meal.
Church Cookbook Macaroni and Cheese
Ingredients:
6 oz. dried elbow pasta
(I like to use wagon wheels shaped pasta for the texture)
1 ¼ cups cottage cheese (you will never know it’s in there)
1 can, cream of chicken soup
½, soup can of milk
1 egg
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
¼ cup parmesan cheese, grated (spaghetti cheese is fine)
2 cups grated, extra sharp cheddar cheese (I like Cabot’s seriously sharp), PLUS ¼ cup more for topping
2 or 3 slices, good quality American cheese, chopped
Dash of black pepper
¼ cup, Seasoned Bread Crumbs for Topping
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F and grease a 3 qt baking dish, (9x13"). Set aside.
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. When boiling, add dried pasta and cook 1 minute less than the package directs for al dente. Drain
In a large mixing bowl, combine soup, cheeses, egg, milk and spices, stirring to combine fully. Add pasta and mix gently then pour mixture into the prepared baking dish (don’t be tempted to add more pasta then called for).
Sprinkle the top with cheese then breadcrumbs and bake for 40 to 45 minutes, until cheese is bubbly, and top is lightly golden brown.
Note, spoon this mixture into foil loaf pans or foil 8x8 pans, top and cook adjusting cooking time as needed. Wrap and take a pan to your neighbors. It will be a welcomed surprise.
Next:
Bow-ties with Blue Cheese and Toasted Walnuts
(Adult Mac and Cheese)
Pasta noodles tossed with a savory blue-cheese sauce are simply irresistible. Sweet green peas and toasted walnuts are the perfect match for the assertive sauce. Time to reward yourself.
Ingredients:
Salt
1 package, (16ozs) Bow-tie pasta
1 can, (12ozs), evaporated milk
1 cup (4 ozs) crumbled blue cheese or gorgonzola cheese
1/2 cup, frozen peas, thawed, (optional)
3/4 cup, chopped walnuts, (toasted)
Fresh parsley sprigs for garnish
Directions:
Heat large saucepan of salted water to boiling over high heat; add pasta and cook as label directs. Drain and keep warm.
Meanwhile, in large skillet, heat milk, stirring and simmering over medium heat till hot. Stir in crumbled blue cheese; heat through stirring to partially melt cheese and thicken slightly.
Lower heat if needed and add pasta and peas to sauce. Cook and stir till heated through. Sprinkle with nuts before serving.
Top with parsley if you like.
This writing is dedicated to my friend and number one fan Cliff Lockwood. He starts asking me about writing something for the Christmas Herald in early November. Thanks, Cliff.
And finally, I look up a supportive quote each day to help make it brighter and perhaps educate me as a human. Here is one I’ve chosen for all of you readers.
"Do not underestimate the positive energies you create when you know how to be grateful with the daily miracles surrounding you." - Henry Good
Merry Christmas and Happiest of times, in the New Year ahead.
Jargowski writes from South Dennis.