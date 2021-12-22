NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Here comes another year  

Hopefully, bye masks – bye Covid  

It’s been all that we could bare  

Loved ones lost – children confused  

Hope 2022 is all better news  

Let’s say a prayer to God above  

that 2022 is happy and full of love  

Let’s help each other and make it a good season  

To be happy and healthy would be a main reason! 

 

Given writes from Shawcrest.  

Tags

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.