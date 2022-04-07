As we start to re-enter the public sphere, perhaps you're thinking about the smiles that have been hidden behind masks for the last two years... and wondering how to improve yours.
Healthy teeth and a well-aligned smile are important aspects of overall dental health and can be a huge confidence booster. BRAYCES Orthodontics, the top provider of Invisalign in South Jersey, is hosting an Invisalign Day Thursday May 19, 2022 – the perfect opportunity to start your smile transformation journey.
Invisalign treatment offers the benefit of braces with the ease of invisible, removable aligner trays. Scans are digital, so no more goop-filled trays – and you will be able to view your projected results digitally almost immediately!
For this special event, BRAYCES is offering $1000 off full Invisalign treatment, as well as complimentary exams, digital scans, and free teeth whitening for all participants. As always, BRAYCES offers low monthly payments, flexible financing, and convenient hours, including evening and weekend appointments. We strictly follow CDC guidelines regarding distancing, personal protective equipment, hygiene, and sterilization protocols to protect your health and safety. And we personalize orthodontic treatment for each individual in our practice, treating patients and their family members like part of our family.
Invisalign Day will take place Thursday, May 19 at from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at our Egg Harbor Township location. Space is limited to 25 appointments, so book your appointment by calling us at 609-272-9237 or visiting brayces.com. Prepare your post-pandemic smile by getting started with Invisalign with BRAYCES Orthodontics.