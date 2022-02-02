winter checklist

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

With the sweeping changes in temperatures that come this time of year, there are a few things that should be on your checklist when considering what you need to do to your house for the winter:  

- All outside water should be turned off and drained (exterior spigots frost free style is a great alternative).  

- All crawlspace vents should be closed off from November through the end of March and all crawlspace entrances should be well-sealed to keep wind out.  

- Crawlspace vents: consider automatic units that will handle the task of opening and closing on their own instead of the older style cast units that almost never want to close with ease.  

- Be certain that the wind can’t enter your crawlspace. The cold is no doubt one of the many winter enemies that can cause unwanted repairs, but wind is actually the bigger issue and when you combine the two, it’s a sure recipe for a costly disaster.  

- Have your plumbing inspected and get an evaluation on whether your home should have the water lines insulated. Also consider the thought of heat tape, which is an inexpensive option to keep your pipes safe; they simply plug into a common receptacle and can be controlled by a thermostat. They provide comfort and only use electricity when called for.  

- Travelling south for the winter? Having a simple main water shut off within your home is a must! Wherever you choose to place it – in a hall closet, bath vanity, etc. – it is the best insurance money can buy when your home is vacant any amount of time. Don’t put yourself in the likely predicament of returning in the spring to a nightmare that could have been avoided.  

- Proper crawl space and attic insulation is a must!  

At AICS, Atlantic Insulation Construction Services, we can address any of your concerns from the list above and more! We can guide you so that you can enjoy your home more instead of worrying about it. Visit our site at www.aicsnj.com.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.