With the sweeping changes in temperatures thatcomethis time of year, there are a few things that should be on your checklist when considering what you need to do to your house for the winter:
- All outside water should be turned off and drained (exterior spigots frost free style is a great alternative).
- All crawlspace vents should be closed off from November through the end of March and all crawlspace entrances should be well-sealed to keep wind out.
- Crawlspace vents: consider automatic units that will handle the task of opening and closing on their own instead of the older style cast units that almost never want to close with ease.
- Be certain that the wind can’t enter your crawlspace. The cold is no doubt one of the many winter enemies that can cause unwanted repairs, but wind isactually thebigger issue and when you combine the two, it’s a sure recipe for a costly disaster.
- Have your plumbing inspected and get an evaluationonwhetheryour home should have the water lines insulated. Also considerthe thought of heat tape,which is an inexpensive option to keep your pipes safe; theysimply plug into a common receptacle andcan becontrolled by a thermostat. They provide comfort and only useelectricitywhen called for.
- Travelling south for the winter? Having a simple main water shut off within your home is a must! Wherever you choose to place it – in a hall closet, bath vanity, etc. – it is the best insurance money can buy when your home is vacant any amount of time. Don’t put yourself in the likely predicament of returning in the spring to a nightmare that could have been avoided.
-Proper crawl space and attic insulationisa must!
At AICS, Atlantic Insulation Construction Services, we can address any of your concerns from the list above and more! We can guide you so that you can enjoy your home more instead of worrying about it. Visit our site at www.aicsnj.com.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.