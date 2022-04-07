Pharmacists are there for us when it’s time to refill our prescriptions or when we need a play-by-play on how best to take a new medication (complete with giant side effects pamphlets) — but if these are the only things you go to your pharmacist for, you’re missing out.
At Reef Family Pharmacy, we offer patient consultations so before approaching the pharmacist, preparation is key: Write down all of your health-related questions, as well as current medications you’re taking. Even if something seems irrelevant, share it with us, this gives a full picture of your situation so we can provide guidance that’s as streamlined and effective as possible.
Here are some of the other ways our pharmacy team can help:
Disease Management Education and Support. Our Pharmacy team is well-versed in helping you put together a personalized approach to taking care of your chronic illnesses — everything from staying on top of necessary monitoring (such as blood pressure screenings) to taking your medications and using your equipment properly.
Recommending Over-the-Counter Medications. Our pharmacists can recommend treatments for common medical issues that can be resolved with over-the-counter medications and non-drug therapies ― and will make sure it’s done in accordance with any prescription medications and supplements you might already be taking.
A Closer Look at Side Effects You May Experience. If you’re experiencing a side effect and suspect it might be from one of your medications or vaccinations, let our pharmacist know. We can often help you figure out what may be causing it and make recommendations.
Diagnostic Testing. We can perform certain diagnostic tests at our pharmacy for common infectious diseases, such as influenza and Covid, and determine if antibiotics or antivirals are warranted.
Quickly Recognize When You Need a Doctor. If you’re having a health issue and you’re not sure whether OTC remedies are going to cut it, ask our pharmacist, our team is trained to recognize when someone needs care by a medical provider. “We’re pretty good at knowing when you can manage your problem with OTC remedies versus when it’s best to consult with a physician,” Scott Reef said.
Administer Vaccines. Immunization training is part of the academic curriculum, and most practicing pharmacists are immunizers. Available vaccines at Reef Family Pharmacy include: flu, Covid, Pneumavax, TDAP and Shingles. Call ahead for an appointment to get your vaccine.
Reef Family Pharmacy is a full-service pharmacy with a focus on personalized service. For more information, call (609) 465-0004 or visit www.ReefFamilyPharmacy.com. Find them on Facebook and Instagram. Reef Family Pharmacy is located at 1037 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House, N.J. Hours are Mon-Fri 9 am – 6 pm, Sat 9 am – 2 pm, Closed Sundays.