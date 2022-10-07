Virtua rendering

An artist's rendering of Virtua's upcoming Mobile Health and Cancer screening unit. The new unit will bring expanded access to breast cancer screenings and other forms of cancer detection.

 Image by Visualization and Virtual Reality

In early 2023, Virtua Health plans to launch our own mobile unit to reduce health disparities and ensure our community members across Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester counties have access to life-saving cancer screenings. This new addition to our mobile health fleet will also allow us to improve access to comprehensive health care for at-risk populations as well as bolster prevention and chronic disease management. 

