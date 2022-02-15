Although winter is more than halfway through,it’s clear that Old Man Winter isnot through yet. Now is the time to prepare your home for frigid temperatures and winter storms. When making your list of winterizing tasks, be sure to include checking your windows and storms doors. Look for these four signs that you need windows and storm doors replaced or repaired:
1. Drafts and chilly rooms.
If you feel a draft coming from a window or storm door, or a particular room seems colder than the others, it likely means that hot air is escaping while cold air is coming in. This could be the result of windows or storm doors not fitting properly within their frames, creating gaps. Additionally, single pane windows offer little insulation against cold temperatures. Replace these windows with double and triple pane windows for added layers of insulation.
2. High heating bills.
When heat escapes through gaps along the edges of your windows and storm doors, your heating systemhas towork extra hard to maintain the temperature you’ve set for your home. Repair and replace your windows and doors to ensure proper insulation and keep those heating bills down.
3. Extra noisy wind.
If the wind seems extra loud through your windows and storm doors, they probably lack proper insulation or have cracks around the edges. As mentioned earlier,doubleand triple pane windows are best to insulate your home from both cool air and noise.
4. Water on your windowsill or floor.
If you spot small drops of water on the windowsills or floor beneath your windows or storm doors, you probably have a leak. Leaky windows and doors can lead to damaged frames,wallsand floors, which can be costly to fix down the road. With snow just around the corner, it’s best to fix these leaks as soon as possible.
South Jersey Glass & Door can help you keep winter outside of your home by replacing or repairing your windows and storm doors. Call (609) 522-2151 for your estimate, or visit the showroom at 2505 New Jersey Ave., North Wildwood. For more information, visit sjglassanddoor.com.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.