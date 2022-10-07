COVID Vaccine and Cancer

The rapid development of the COVID-19 vaccine might also bring key breakthroughs in breast cancer research.  

 

UK researchers are adapting lessons from the development of COVID-19 vaccines in the hunt for new treatments for an aggressive form of breast cancer.

Dr. Niamh Buckley

Dr Niamh Buckley is one of the key researchers working on using mRNA to target breast cancer cells.  

