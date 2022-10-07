Rachel Vasquez

Rachel Vasquez shares her story about how she survived cancer  

I’ve had loved ones who had breast cancer, but never expected I would have it. This all changed in the winter of 2021, not long after the birth of my first child. My initial diagnosis was stage 0 ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) which a second biopsy revealed to be stage 1A DCIS. My final pathology, after surgery, resulted in the diagnosis of invasive breast cancer. If you’re thinking my cancer was detected early, you are correct. This is the foundation of why I share my story.  

