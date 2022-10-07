Cancer Education and Early Detection Program (CEED)
Court House
609-465-1047 for more information / make an appointment
The Cancer Education and Early Detection Program provides cancer screenings to Cape May County residents who have no health insurance coverage, no Medicaid, and no Medicare. There are some financial limitations. CEED screens women ages 40-64 and men 50-64. African American males are screened beginning at age 40.
The Cancer Education and Early Detection Program has two Monday morning clinics and one Tuesday afternoon clinic for breast and cervical cancer screenings.
The CEED Program is located at Cape May County Department of Health. The Health Department is located in the Crest Haven Complex at Exit 11 on the Garden State Parkway.
Prostate Cancer screening clinics for men are held on 1 Friday afternoon from 12-2 p.m. every month.
Call 609-465-1047 for more information or to make an appointment.
Love of Linda Cancer Fund, Inc.
Wildwood
(609) 729-0456, loveoflinda.org
Linda Bickel Grassi, raised in Wildwood Crest and a graduate of Wildwood High School, was a Glenwood Avenue Elementary School teacher in Wildwood for 20 years. When diagnosed with ovarian cancer, Linda had to travel to New York for treatment. Her close friends and co-workers came together to raise funds to help defray the costs of travel. Linda lost her battle with cancer in May of 1994 at the age of 46, but her close friends and co-workers decided that the love and concern for Linda should live on to help other cancer patients in Cape May County. To do this, they created the Love of Linda Cancer Fund, Inc. Love of Linda helps Cape May County cancer patients with ongoing treatment pay non-medical related expenses. Love of Linda is mostly supported by planned fundraising activities throughout the year.
Survivors of Cancer, Inc. (S.O.C.s )
Wildwood
survivorsofcancerinc.org
S.O.C.s mission is to raise funds, through various events, to aid and assist in the fight against the devastating disease of cancer and donate all monies collected to Cape May County cancer patients in treatment. All S.O.C.s members are either cancer survivors or have been touched by cancer in some way. This year, S.O.C.s is celebrating its 20thanniversary helping the community fight against cancer. S.O.C.s continues to work tirelessly in innovating new fundraising concepts year round, and spreading word of its mission.
South Jersey Cancer Fund
Brigantine
(609) 266-0616, sjcancerfund.org
Founded in 1964, South Jersey Cancer Fund is an all-volunteer organization providing direct assistance to cancer patients for prescriptions, medical supplies, food supplements, prostheses, transportation costs, respite care, special equipment, COBRA payments, utilities, etc. This group of volunteers started the South Jersey Cancer Fund because they have all been touched by this disease in some manner, they want those fighting cancer in our community to know their friends and neighbors care about them and their fight, and they want funds available for distribution year round. Over 95 percent of the funds raised go directly to patient needs. Monies come from direct contributions, individual memorials and fundraising events throughout the year.
Shirley Mae Breast Cancer Assistance Fund
Margate
(609) 822-7172, shirleymaefund.org
Established in August 2000, the Shirley Mae Breast Cancer Assistance Fund began with a gift from Atlantic City businessman and philanthropist, Roy Goldberg, who created the fund after experiencing the determination and inspiration of his mother, Shirley Mae Goldberg, a breast cancer survivor. The organization’s goal is to benefit patients in Southeastern New Jersey who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, assisting with the unanticipated financial burden of purchasing prescribed breast cancer medications that exceed insurance coverage, breast prostheses, wigs and other related items. This financial assistance is absolutely free for qualified applicants including those who reside, work or are under the care of a physician in Atlantic, Cape May, lower Ocean or eastern Cumberland counties. The Fund is run entirely by a volunteer advisory committee. The Fund continues to build upon Roy Goldberg’s founder’s gift through year-round donations, fundraisers and special events, with 100 percent of all money raised assisting those who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Gilda’s Club South Jersey
700 New Rd., Linwood, (609) 926-2699
2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Egg Harbor Township, (609) 407-4788
211 N. Main St., Suite 100, Cape May Court House, (609) 926-2699
Gilda’s Club South Jersey’s (GCSJ) mission is to ensure that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action and sustained by community. Individuals and families receive the information, guidance and support they need to live their lives with cancer, whatever the outcome, at no cost. GCSJ is the only cancer support community in Southern Jersey offering a free, comprehensive program of psychosocial support. Additionally, each month GCSJ provides educational workshops and lectures, networking and support groups, as well as plenty of social activities, all free of charge to members.