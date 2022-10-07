Many of the symptoms of breast cancer are invisible and not noticeable without a professional screening like a mammogram or ultrasound. But some symptoms can be caught early just by looking out for certain changes in your breasts and being proactive about your breast health.
Breast self-awareness can help you become familiarwith how your breasts normally look and feel.Knowing this will help you identify any changes in yourbreasts that should be reported to your health careprofessional promptly. If you find a lump, schedule anappointment with your doctor, but don’t panic – mostlumps are not cancer.
Changes to look for include:
• A lump or thickening in or near the breast or in the
underarm area
• A change in the size or shape of the breast
• Dimpling or puckering in the skin of the breast
• A nipple turned inward into the breast
• Discharge (fluid) from the nipple
• Scaly, red, or swollen skin on the breast, nipple, or
areola (the dark area of skin at the center of the breast)
You should see your healthcare provider about any ofthese symptoms. Often these symptoms are not dueto cancer, but if you notice any changes in your body,tell your healthcare provider immediately so that theproblems can be diagnosed and treated.
The National Breast Cancer Foundation has many free resources, and helpful e-books, that help women better understand breast cancer. You can read free books on topics like family medical history, how to talk about breast help, healthrecipiesfor cancer patients, and more. Check them out atnationalbreastcancer.org/educational-guides