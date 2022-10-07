As if hot flashes and menopause aren’t enough, a recent study has found a link between periodontal (gum) disease and a 14% increase in cancer among older women, and 12% in women that have never smoked. The study followed more than 73,000 post-menopausal women enrolled in the ongoing Women’s Health Initiative Observational Study.
Periodontal disease is linked to a significant increase in breast cancer – 14 % higher than in women that do not have periodontal disease. Smoking history has been long known to cause oral cancers and worsen the effects of gum disease. For women that have quit in the last 20 years, women with gum disease had a 36% higher risk of breast cancer than those without gum disease. Gum disease has also been linked to an increase in melanoma, oral, esophageal, head and neck, gallbladder, pancreatic, lung and stomach cancers. Periodontal pathogens have been found in pre-cancerous and cancerous lesions. Although the exact reason for this isn’t known, researchers believe that the bacteria may spread through inhalation or saliva when you swallow, as well as bacteria entering the blood stream through oral tissues. The bacteria involved in periodontitis has also been linked to inflammation, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, heart disease and more. Breast cancer is just one in a long line of health problems to add to the list of gum-disease-related issues.
The oral cavity is a part of the human body and should not be overlooked when evaluating one’s overall health. We have long known that periodontal disease leads to tooth loss, but this may have long term implications in maintaining good oral health for overall well-being. The good news is that periodontal disease is both preventable and manageable. So, the next time you think about cancelling your dental appointment or are too tired to floss, think about how you could be affecting your body.
