Historically, the topic of women’s reproductive health is rarely talked about. Some women feel uncomfortable discussing it, others may be embarrassed, and some cultures even consider it “taboo.” And, if you experience anxiety, fear, or some other deterrent when it comes to that visit, you are not alone. But, if you are a woman 18 years or older, regular OB-GYN visits are imperative to maintaining your health. Moreover, if you are of childbearing years and thinking about becoming pregnant or are pregnant, ensuring a continuum of care that includes an obstetrician helps maximize the health and wellbeing of you and your baby.  

