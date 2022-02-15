Fences can improve the functionality of a yard and provide extra security and privacy. Some fences are decorative while others are functional. Families with children and animals also may find fencing is a necessity to keep everyone safe and corralled. Fencing companies also offer additional safety options and add ons for homeowners and business owners alike. With a vast array of options available, homeowners may find it challenging to decide which material or product is right for their properties. The following breakdown can help homeowners learn more about fencing options and help them prep for the projects they hope to have complete in the coming season. It is never too soon to start thinking ahead to summer projects.
Consider Budget
Budget is one of the first considerations many homeowners have when installing a new product. Whether choosing to add fencing, railings, or home accessories this year, pricing will affect the decision and quality. Pricing out several different types of fences or products will give homeowners an idea of which material fits into their budgets. Additionally, the advantage of a budget is to plan ahead. Start saving now for a project you value so it can be completed in the best way possible.
Purpose
Homeowners install fencing for various reasons. If a fence is an ornamental way to delineate property lines, a picket fence or a post-and-rail fence are simple options that can lend a homey feel to a property. These types of fences also can enhance and frame landscaping elements, such as gardens. In many areas, laws require homeowners to install fencing around swimming pools. In such instances, chain link fencing that does not obstruct views of the pool might be the best choice. If security or privacy is the main desire, tall fences that make it difficult for neighbors to see into the yard may make an ideal choice. Homeowners may also install pergolas for hot tub or dining purposes.
Restrictions
It is important to understand local regulations before installing fencing, railings, or any other home product. Communities governed by homeowners’ associations may have rules in place that dictate the type of fences that can be installed. Townships and other municipalities may have their own rules concerning fence type, property borders, fence height, and other factors that will have to be adhered to so that fencing will meet the code. If such rules are not following fines may be imposed and the fence may have to be removed. Homeowners also may need permits to install fencing, whether they are hiring a contractor or doing the work themselves.
Maintenance
Consumers should consider maintenance before choosing material for the product they are installing. Wooden fencing requires the most maintenance due to painting and staining. Aluminum or vinyl fencing requires less maintenance, but it can be harder to repair isolated damage or replace pickets, if necessary. In some instances, the entire fence may have to be replaced. Homeowners install fencing or railings for many different reasons. Considering price, budget, purpose, and maintenance before making a decision regarding fencing can help homeowners make the best decision possible.
