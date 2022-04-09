NORTH CAPE MAY - The Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) Police Department will participate in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) twenty-second National Prescription Drug Take Back Day April 30.
This initiative, which focuses on removing potentially dangerous drugs from our nation’s homes, provides an opportunity for the public to surrender expired, unwanted, or unused pharmaceuticals and other medications to law enforcement officers for proper disposal.
According to Colonel Richard Arroyo, Police Administrator for the Authority, this initiative provides an easy, no hassle way for the pubic to properly dispose of unused drugs.
“Old prescription medicines neglected inside home medicine cabinets are vulnerable to abuse,” Arroyo stated. “By properly disposing of your unused or expired prescription drugs, you’re ensuring that these medications don’t find a new home. We encourage folks to take advantage of this program to do a little extra spring cleaning.”
Arroyo added that the program is confidential. “No questions or requests for identification will be made by law enforcement personnel present,” he said. “In fact, participants will be asked to remove any personal information from bottles or packages.”
Numerous collections sites are established, including one in Cape May County, for the public to relinquish over the counter, controlled substance or prescription drugs – including tablets, capsules, ointments, creams and liquids as well as expired animal medication and vitamins. No syringes please.
Since the bi-state agency began participating in the NTBI in 2010, more than 2,500 pounds of medication have been collected at DRBA sites.
When: April 30, 2022 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Cape May Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Blvd., N. Cape May, NJ
Typical methods for disposing of unused medicines – either flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash – pose potential safety, health, and environmental risks.
Drugs thrown in the trash can be retrieved, abused, or illegally sold. Flushing unwanted medicines may contaminate the water supply. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.
The public can find the nearest collection sites in their community by logging on to the internet and going to thewww.dea.gov website and clicking on the drug disposal icon.
After clicking on the icon, you must enter your zip code and the database will query the collection sites that have been registered and provide you with the nearest collection site near that zip code.