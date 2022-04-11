Some of the participants from the Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign 100-Mile Virtual Challenge – (from left) John Ferrara, Lynn Ferrara, Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera, Joe Cusella, Carmen Cusella, Gabriella Anne, Carl Tait, Peyta Helman and Wildwood Crest health and wellness coordinator Laura Farrall.
WILDWOOD CREST – A total of 39 participants took part in the first Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign 100-Mile Virtual Challenge during the month of March.
Participants were instructed to walk, run, swim, cycle or pedal an elliptical machine 100 miles during the 31 days in March and submit weekly totals to the Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign Facebook page.
This virtual wellness challenge was established to further promote fitness and wellness in Wildwood Crest, which was designated as a “Healthy Town” in 2021, the highest status given by the statewide Mayors Wellness Campaign.
Joe Cusella, of Wildwood Crest, and Michele McCandless, of North Wildwood, were the respective male and female winners of the 100-mile virtual challenge. They received gift cards for their efforts. Cusella totaled 411.8 miles and McCandless totaled 250.8. They used a combination of biking, running, walking and elliptical machine use to account for their miles total.
Twenty-eight of the 39 participants met the goal of reaching or surpassing the 100-mile goal during the month of March. They were each awarded prizes.
The 39 participants in the program combined to total 4,691.6 miles.
For more information on the Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign, contact the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department at (609) 523-0202.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.