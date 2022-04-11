Virtual Challenge 1.jpg

Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign 100-Mile Virtual Challenge male winner Joe Cusella (right) with Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera.

WILDWOOD CREST – A total of 39 participants took part in the first Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign 100-Mile Virtual Challenge during the month of March.

Participants were instructed to walk, run, swim, cycle or pedal an elliptical machine 100 miles during the 31 days in March and submit weekly totals to the Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign Facebook page.

This virtual wellness challenge was established to further promote fitness and wellness in Wildwood Crest, which was designated as a “Healthy Town” in 2021, the highest status given by the statewide Mayors Wellness Campaign.

Michele McCandless was the female winner of the Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign 100-Mile Virtual Challenge.

Joe Cusella, of Wildwood Crest, and Michele McCandless, of North Wildwood, were the respective male and female winners of the 100-mile virtual challenge. They received gift cards for their efforts. Cusella totaled 411.8 miles and McCandless totaled 250.8. They used a combination of biking, running, walking and elliptical machine use to account for their miles total.

Twenty-eight of the 39 participants met the goal of reaching or surpassing the 100-mile goal during the month of March. They were each awarded prizes.

The 39 participants in the program combined to total 4,691.6 miles.

For more information on the Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign, contact the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department at (609) 523-0202.

Some of the participants from the Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign 100-Mile Virtual Challenge – (from left) John Ferrara, Lynn Ferrara, Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera, Joe Cusella, Carmen Cusella, Gabriella Anne, Carl Tait, Peyta Helman and Wildwood Crest health and wellness coordinator Laura Farrall.

