COURT HOUSE – The Cape May County Health Department confirmed four laboratory positive Cryptosporidium cases and 11 probable cases (experienced symptoms) in Cape May County. Each of the 4 cases tested positive for Cryptosporidium (Crypto), which is an intestinal illness caused by a parasite.  
 
This parasite can be spread in several different ways, including through water, consuming food contaminated with Crypto, or when a person touches their mouth with contaminated hands (i.e., after touching an infected animal or contaminated surface). It is different from the stomach flu, which is a viral infection. 
 
The first case was reported to Atlantic County Health Department on March 23, 2022.  Atlantic County then reported the case to Cape May County as they identified Misty Meadows Farm as a possible source of the infection.  Cape May County also reported its first unrelated case on March 23, 2022.  
 
Both the Atlantic County case and Cape May County cases identified Misty Meadow Farm as a common location visited within the infection period.  Part of the investigation is to identify possible sources of infection.  The positive cases all identified Misty Meadows Farms as a place visited within the infection period, and it is the only location that all positive cases had in common.  
 
Following this finding, Misty Meadows Farm eagerly implemented all mitigation procedures requested by the Cape May County Department of Health, including installing handwashing stations, installing signage, and providing visitor education.  As a result, the Department of Health determined that no further action was necessary, and never found a need to close Misty Meadows Farm.  The County is satisfied that with guests practicing safe hygiene, Misty Meadows Farm is a safe place for the public to visit. 
 
