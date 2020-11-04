A great, straight smile has obvious benefits – improved aesthetic, improved self-esteem and confidence. But did you know that orthodontic treatment, braces or aligner therapy, has other value?
“Orthodontic treatment fixes problems with the alignment of the upper and lower jaws as well as problems with the spacing of teeth,” says Dr. Robert Tarby of BRAYCES Orthodontics. “This results in a better ability to chew food, can help with the alleviation of a speech impairment, and reduces the risk of injury from protruding teeth.” Professional orthodontic treatment also provides the foundation for improved oral health, making teeth easier to brush, clean, and floss, and by reducing the risks of teeth grinding. “Good oral health is an important part of overall heath,” adds Dr. Robert Bray. “We want our patients to look and feel their best, and to enjoy all the benefits of their treatment, including better oral health and a great new smile.”
The American Academy of Orthodontics recommends that patients check in with an orthodontist no later than age seven. Children this age may need early intervention to ease treatment later down the road, but many patients start treatment as teenagers. “Patients of all ages – from children to adults – can benefit from braces or aligners,” says Dr. Tarby. “Teenagers, who are still growing, particularly benefit from treatment because of the stage of life they’re in and the confidence that often comes with a winning smile. And we know that we are helping set them up for a lifetime of good oral health and confidence in their smile.”
At BRAYCES we are passionate about giving back to our community and we know now more than ever families are facing difficult times. Which is why we are honored to provide “BRAYCES Scholarships” to deserving underserved children and teens in Atlantic and Cape May county who need orthodontic treatment but face financial barriers. If you know a child in need, please send them our way!
Brayces is located at 104 E Glenwood Ave, Wildwood. For more information on BRAYCES Scholarships or to schedule an appointment please visit www.brayces.com/scholarships or call 609-272-9237.