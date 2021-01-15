If you're living in New Jersey, you may qualify for the medical marijuana program, but you'll need to see a state-licensed medical marijuana doctor to find out.
We want to help you learn more about how to qualify for medical marijuana, how to find a New Jersey medical marijuana doctor, and how to receive a fully-online medical marijuana evaluation using NuggMD for just $149. All required yearly follow-ups are only $99!
Why Become a New Jersey Medical Marijuana Patient?
New Jersey voted to legalize recreational marijuana, but the state is still developing the rules that will allow legal adult-use sales at dispensaries. Until then, New Jersey residents who wish to use marijuana must enroll in the Health Department's MMJ program.
New Jersey medical marijuana patients have access to up to 3 ounces of cannabis in 30 days. Qualifying patients also can designate a caregiver that may assist them in purchasing and dispensing their medicinal cannabis.
Edibles recently became available thanks to the Jake Honig Compassionate Use Medical Cannabis Act. The legislation also eliminates sales taxes for medical patients (but not recreational patients) by 2022, allows dispensaries to offer a delivery service, and provides additional employment protections for patients.
So, the sort answer is, 1) because MMJ patients can possess more cannabis, 2) they can purchase a wide variety of products that can be delivered to their homes, 3) they will see significant tax savings, and 4) it's the only way to buy cannabis legally in New Jersey until the state's recreational marijuana regulations are complete.
How Do I Become a Medical Marijuana Patient In New Jersey?
Enrolling in the program is a relatively simple process, and the team at NuggMD is always available to help you. Patients must
● find a state-licensed cannabis physician,
● get their evaluation and marijuana certification, and
● apply with the Department of Health's patient registration.
Step 1: Find Your Doctor
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, all MMJ evaluations were required to take place in person -- usually at the doctor's office. But New Jersey is allowing physicians to conduct their medical evaluations using telemedicine during the duration of the pandemic. This means that patients can now be remotely authorized to use medical marijuana.
Using the video-enabled, 100% online platform at NuggMD, New Jersey residents can do just that. Their partnering physicians are registered and licensed with the state's medical-marijuana program and are available to meet with new patients using NuggMD's leading telehealth platform for just $149!
Step 2: Get Your Evaluation
New Jersey residents must first be certified for one of the state's qualifying medical conditions before they can apply with the MMJ registry. Currently, the following are recognized by the Department of Health:
● Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
● Anxiety
● Cancer
● Chronic Pain
● Dysmenorrhea
● Glaucoma
● Inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn’s disease
● Intractable skeletal spasticity
● Migraine
● Multiple sclerosis
● Muscular dystrophy
● Opioid Use Disorder
● Positive status for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Acquired Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS)
● Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
● Seizure disorder, including epilepsy
● Terminal illness with a prognosis of fewer than 12 months to live
● Tourette Syndrome
New Jersey also has set up a Medical Marijuana Review Panel that can be petitioned to add other medical conditions to the list.
During the evaluation, patients will fill out the Attending Health Care Practitioner's Statement. All patients will be issued a copy of this form after their evaluation. This information is necessary when applying with the state registry.
Step 3: Apply With The New Jersey Medical Marijuana Program
Once you receive your MMJ authorization, you can complete the state application. Every New Jersey MMJ Physician statement contains a reference number unique to the patient which is used to enroll at the New Jersey Medical Program website. A specific dispensary or alternative treatment center must be specified at the time of the application.
The registration fee is $100, but the price can be reduced for seniors, military veterans, and those residents who qualify for state or federal assistance.
Once approved, your MMJ license will arrive by mail.
Get Your New Jersey MMJ Card Online with NuggMD!
So far, NuggMD has helped over 650,000 patients in 8 different states connect with their new state-licensed cannabis doctor via telemedicine. It's as easy as:
1) Go to www.nuggmd.com/new-jersey
2) Sign up for a new account
3) Provide the necessary personal information, including name, address, and age
4) Upload relevant medical records/history
5) Provide a payment method for the evaluation fee
6) Kick back in NuggMD's virtual waiting room
It's that easy! Once the next available doctor is ready, you're connected face-to-face using NuggMD's state-of-the-art telemedicine platform. And the doctors aren't phased by questions either. They're always more than happy to educate their patients about how cannabis will interact with their particular medical condition and which consumption methods are best.
Why You Should Choose NuggMD
NuggMD has connected over 650,000 patients with their new state-licensed medical marijuana doctors in Oklahoma, Missouri, Nevada, California, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and now New Jersey, making them the leading telehealth platform providing MMJ evaluations throughout the United States.
Their platform is straight-forward and easy to use for all patients, even those who aren't completely comfortable using video chat technology yet. They also have a world-class customer service team that's always happy to help patients navigate their medical marijuana registration from start to finish.
Best of all, New Jersey NuggMD patients pay only $149 for initial visits and $99 for yearly follow-ups. So what's the holdup? Visit us at NuggMD to be evaluated today!