Skin care is often an underestimated aspect of healthcare.
While much is deservingly made of cardiac health, respiratory pathology, viral and bacterial infections of varying variety, and the like, dermatology is often a manifestation and result of these and other conditions, both primarily and secondarily.
Skin is the largest organ we have, and the most common cancer is dermatologic. According to the Mayo Clinic, skin conditions are the most common doctor visits (42.7% of visits; 142,377 patients.
Skin care should not be ignored; sunburns from youth can influence appearance and skin health as time goes on. Sun and ultraviolet exposure, including tanning salons, outdoor tanning otherwise (sunbathing, car driving, etc.), can often result in permanent skin blemishes, worsening wrinkles, and “age spots,” and also precancerous and cancerous conditions.
One of the more known concerning skin conditions is melanoma, and we should be aware of its prevalence. Melanoma is the third most common cancer among men and women ages 20-39, behind breast cancer and lymphomas. Currently, in the United States, approximately 1 in 50 white persons, 1 in 1,000 black persons, and 1 in 200 Hispanic persons develop melanoma at some point in his or her lifetime.
Your dermatology provider can be adjuvant when it comes to overall healthcare - we don’t just look at your skin. We look at you as a person, as a whole, and consider many possibilities as it relates to you and your skin.
Remember, each body system influences another and also your activity of daily living, almost always, especially when there is pathology involved. For instance, your orthopedic issue can affect your mobility and what you can do with your family. Your teeth can affect your diet. Your itchy rash can affect your sleep. And your skin cancer can affect your appearance and also other areas of the body.
We want to be a comprehensive dermatology practice that includes quality service, sufficient time with patients, and products that can help with costs and with appearance.
Christopher Marsh is a certified physician assistant who has been practicing for over ten years. He has experience in not just dermatology, but general medicine and surgery. This expanded medical experience will enhance your dermatology care.
Christopher practices in the Cape May Court House and Linwood offices. He has experience in treating rashes, excision of cysts and the like, skin cancer screening and prevention, Botox injections, and more.