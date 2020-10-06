The American Association of Orthodontics recommends that children have their first check-up with an orthodontist by age seven. Though seven-year-olds are still losing baby teeth and growing permanent dentition, age seven is an ideal time for an initial consultation.
“Looking at a child’s mouth when she or he is still growing allows us to identify potential problems that may arise later down the line, and to correct for orthodontic issues before they become a problem or make treatment easier once the time is right for braces” says Dr. Robert Tarby, of BRAYCES Orthodontics. “Many children don’t need early intervention, and we will just watch their facial growth and development. But for those who do, earlier is definitely better.”
Six- and seven-year-olds won’t typically get braces – but knowing what’s in store is helpful for parents, patients, and providers. “Like with anything in life, planning is a key element of success,” adds Dr. Robert Bray. “Looking at a child’s teeth, their bite, and taking initial records, including an x-ray, gives us a good baseline of what the child’s mouth looks like and when an appropriate time to start treatment may be.”
BRAYCES Orthodontics offers both in-person and virtual consultations free of charge – so seeing an orthodontist for the first time is easy and convenient. Orthodontists have an additional two years of specialized training after completing dental school – so they are the right dental professional to be looking at your child’s teeth and assessing his or her needs. And, as always, your health and safety is paramount: we are following CDC guidelines for screening patients and staff, and follow protocols for personal protective equipment (PPE) to ensure that your visit is safe.
