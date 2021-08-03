By Dr. Coyle S. Connolly
Summer is here. As we prepare to spend time outside fishing or swimming with our family it is important to keep our families skin healthy. Here are some tips:
America’s skin cancer rate has consistently risen in recent years. Data obtained from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that from 2000 through 2009 rose 2% annually. In 2014 the Surgeon General issued a “Call to Action to Prevent Skin Cancer”. This called upon partners in prevention to address skin cancer as a major public health problem. Each year nearly five million people are treated for skin cancer in the United States. Although there are genetic factors, such as family history or skin tone, the most common types of skin cancer are strongly associated with sun exposure. You can take steps to reduce your risks.
Apply a daily SPF 30 broad spectrum sunscreen (1oz. for an adult)
Apply sunscreen 20-30 minutes before exposure to the sun
Reapply every two hours and after swimming or sweating
Avoid the sun from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. when the sun is the strongest
Wear clothing with UV protection or stay under an umbrella
Childhood sunburns are a risk factor for developing skin cancer later in life. As parents or grandparents, we teach our children about maintaining healthy habits such as not smoking, eating healthy and being active. We must encourage the same healthy habits with sun protection. Look for a broad spectrum sunscreen that protects against UVA and UVB rays. UVA penetrates the skin deeper than UVB and is responsible for signs of aging (age spots, wrinkles, etc.). Schedule your skin cancer screening by calling (609) 926-8899.