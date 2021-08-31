Custom orthotics are specially made devices designed to support and comfort your feet. Prescription orthotics are made for you and no one else that’s the difference.
They match the contours of your feet precisely and are designed for the way you move. Over-The-Counter shoe inserts can add additional cushioning and support, but they’re not made to address your foot issues. Only a prescription orthotic can accommodate your own foot structure.
Dr. Charles F. Birk, DPM, FACFAS, can provide you with custom orthotics to treat foot problems such as: Plantar fasciitis, bursitis, tendonitis, diabetic foot ulcers, foot, ankle and heel pain, flat foot and knee pain
After a consultation, Dr. Birk will recommend what shoe inserts might be helpful. If orthotics are needed, a three-dimensional image of each of your feet will be taken. That image, as well as any measurements obtained, will be used to create a set of unique foot supports that will improve your foot movement and lead to more comfort and mobility.
Dr. Charles Birk is a Diplomate, American Board of Podiatric Surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons as well as certified in Ultrasound Diagnositc Technology, and Board Certified in foot surgery. To learn more about custom orthotics or other foot related problems, go to www.DoctorBirk.com or call 609- 465-1644 for an appointment. Dr. Birk has two locations in Cape May Court House and Beesleys Point, NJ.