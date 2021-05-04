Even if we’re still hiding our faces behind masks, healthy teeth and a well-aligned smile are important aspects of overall dental health and can be a huge confidence booster. BRAYCES Orthodontics, the top provider of Invisalign in South Jersey, is hosting Invisalign Day Thursday May 13, 2021 – the perfect opportunity to start your smile transformation journey.
Invisalign treatment offers the benefit of braces with the ease of invisible, removable aligner trays. Scans are digital, so no more goop-filled trays – and you will be able to view your projected results digitally almost immediately!
For this special event, BRAYCES is offering $1000 off full Invisalign treatment, as well as complimentary exams, digital scans, and free teeth whitening for all participants. As always, BRAYCES offers low monthly payments, flexible financing, and convenient hours, including evening and weekend appointments. We strictly follow CDC guidelines regarding distancing, personal protective equipment, hygiene, and sterilization protocols to protect your health and safety. And we personalize orthodontic treatment for each individual in our practice, treating patients and their family members like part of our family.
Invisalign Day will take place Thursday, May 13 at from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. in both our Wildwood and Egg Harbor Township locations. Space is limited to 25 appointments at each location, so book your appointment by calling us at 609-272-9237 or visiting brayces.com/invisalignday. Prepare your post-pandemic smile by getting started with Invisalign with BRAYCES Orthodontics.