Closeup,Of,Elderly,Lady,Holding,Walking,Cane,In,One,Hand

Closeup of elderly lady holding walking cane in one hand and holding volunteer's hand in the other

 Shutterstock

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

In all the important aspects of our lives and our families’ lives, the best way to make an informed decision is to educate ourselves. Choosing a skilled nursing facility (SNF) is no different.

Tour the facility or facilities that you are interested in, as the best way to find out about a facility, is to tour it in person. This should be done in advance and prior to the need for a patient to come to the facility. This is important because if a patient needs to go to a SNF, that choice has to be made quickly, and usually within a couple of hours. Please keep in mind that at Autumn Lake Healthcare facility tours are not permitted at this time for the safety and protection of our patients and visitors.

Speak to the professionals at the facility (i.e. Administrator, Director of Nursing, and Director of Rehab) about the clinical and rehabilitative needs of your family member.

Find out about the various units that a facility has to offer (i.e. Secured Dementia Unit, Short Term unit, Specialized Clinical Programs). The specific clinical needs of a patient are much more important that the location of the facility in most cases. The social and dietary needs of the patient should also be discussed prior to a patient coming in.

Discuss financials with the Admissions Department or the External Liaison about all of the financial implications and processes in order to protect the patient’s assets and/or estate. This is important when a long term stay is needed.

There are many ways to research a facility in today’s world. Regardless of whether a website is “pretty” or the number of “Likes” on a Facebook page, or what you have “Heard” (good or bad), the actions listed above should be more of a priority when choosing a Skilled Nursing Facility.

The right choice for Subacute Rehab & Skilled Nursing Care. At Autumn Lake Healthcare at Oceanview, we focus on providing excellence in clinical care and comfort, minimizing our patients’ length of stay and promoting a quick and safe return home.

Therapy 7 Days a Week with State-of-the-Art Rehab Equipment

Wound Care

Secure Alzheimer’s & Dementia Care Unit

Short & Long Term Care

Palliative/Hospice Care

Respite/Vacation Stay

Rounding Physiatrist

Exclusive Assisted Living Program

Featuring a dedicated Subacute Unit with Private and Semi-Private Rooms, you can find.

Autumn Lake Healthcare is located in Oceanview at 2721 Route 9, Ocean View, NJ. For more information, please call 609-624-3881 or visit online at AutumnLakeOceanview.com.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.