Many people suffer with chronic heel pain and foot deformities needlessly because of fear, or lack of knowledge and understanding, about corrective foot surgery. Dr. Charles Birk now offers advanced treatments including a twenty-minute non-surgical procedure to alleviate chronic heel pain.
Heel pain or Plantar Fasciitis results from inflammation of the connective tissue that stretches from the base of the toes, across the arch of the foot, to the point at which it inserts into the heel. Typically, pain is the worst with the first few steps in the morning. It is sometimes associated with a heel spur, in which case it is called “heel spur syndrome.” The condition can usually be successfully treated with conservative therapies such as the use of anti-inflammatory medications, ice packs, stretching exercises, orthotic devices, night splints, cortisone injections and physical therapy. If the condition does not resolve, ESWT or Shockwave Therapy may be considered.
Dr. Charles Birk is a Diplomate, American Board of Podiatric Surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons as well as certified in Ultrasound Diagnostic Technology, Shockwave Heel Pain Therapy (ESWT) and Board Certified in foot surgery. Dr. Birk has offices in Cape May Court House and in Beesley’s Point. To learn more about Shockwave Therapy or other foot-related problems go to www.DoctorBirk.com or call 609-465-1644 for an appointment.