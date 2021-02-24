STONE HARBOR - The Borough of Stone Harbor announced it will be hosting an online discussion with internationally recognized vaccine expert, Dr. Paul Offit, at 7 p.m. March 3.
According to a release, the online event will be conducted via Zoom and will be hosted by local broadcast journalist, Leslie Gudel. Participation is free.
Offit is the director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and is considered one of the world’s leading experts in the fields of virology and immunology. He is a frequent contributor to many national news broadcasts, including CNN and NBC.
Those interested in participating are asked to register and submit a question: http://bit.ly/2NAY43U.