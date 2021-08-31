Our Cryotherapy facial treatments are a safe, natural alternative to expensive surgical procedures for achieving anti-aging results. Using a stream of vaporized liquid nitrogen to cool the skin, this 6-minute treatment produces an instantaneous tightness in the skin, filling in fine lines, and wrinkles. Toxins and other stored deposits are flushed out of the layers of the skin and blood perfusion is improved after several treatments. While it may not sound particularly pleasant to freeze your face, the benefits are tenfold.
Additional Benefits
- Stimulate deep layers of Collagen for tighter, younger Skin
- Reduce pore size
- Even out Skin Texture & Tone
- Reduces Headaches and Migraines
- Increased Bloodflow
Cryotherapy facials are also amazing for reducing redness, drying out acne in all ages and helping improve multiple skin conditions. Orange Cryo Wellness is located at 3101 Dune Drive in Avalon, NJ 08202. For more information or to schedule your facial today call (609) 830-3733, email orangecryoavalon@gmail.com or visit online at avalon.orangecryo.com.