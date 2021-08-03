By: Chie Li Ee, DMD & Chrissy Boothroyd
With Covid restrictions easing up we are starting to resume some of the normal activities that we have delayed for the last year due to the Pandemic. Although most of us would place our dental check-ups and cleanings pretty low on the list of things we missed, it’s more important than ever to see your dentist. Many people have put off dentist appointments during the pandemic because of concerns about infection. Ironically, if you have gum disease, delaying checkups could put you at a greater risk of catching the virus and causing a more severe case of COVID-19. Gum disease, or periodontitis, is characterized by swollen, bleeding gums and bone loss.
Recent studies have shown that bacteria present in patients with severe COVID-19 are associated with the oral cavity and improving oral hygiene may play a part in reducing the risk of complications. The bacteria that cause periodontal disease may play a role in bacterial superinfections and severe complications, such as pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and sepsis, which often occur after patients are diagnosed with COVID-19. Several of these studies suggest that severe lung infections from Covid-19 are not what is typically thought of as pneumonia, but an inflammation of the pulmonary vessels in the lungs. The virus may not be inhaled and travel directly to the lungs as previously thought but enter the blood stream through the mouth and nose. Dental plaque and gum inflammation make it easier for the virus to enter the bloodstream. Frequent brushing, flossing, the use of mouthwash and regular dental visits are essential to prevent periodontal disease. It’s possible that these same actions can also help to avoid severe cases of Covid-19.
While many things have changed, one thing has remained the same: our commitment to your safety. Even before the COVID-19 Pandemic; infection control has always been a top priority for our practice, and you may have seen this during your visits to our office. Our infection control processes are made so that when you receive care, it is both safe and comfortable. Our office follows infection control recommendations made by the American Dental Association (ADA), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).