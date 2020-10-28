Doing something in your free time, instead of spending hours and hours in front of the TV, has a lot of benefits. The majority of them are related to mental health and the way people develop techniques to calm down, chill out, and free their minds. Whether it means spending some time outdoors, reading a book, practicing a sport, or anything that fits your time and personality, can only do good for your mental health. According to researches, people who have a hobby are less likely to suffer from stress diseases like anxiety, depression, or chronic stress disease. If these activities are in groups, it’s even better because they make you communicate with people and have fun together.
Free Time Activities and Mental Health
Sports
Sports are ideal for people who enjoy doing things outdoors. Team sports are especially good for social people who prefer doing things in a team, together with friends, or want to enjoy the good weather outside. The benefits of practicing sports are already known. Most of them are related to your general wellbeing, prevent you from developing cardiovascular diseases, and keep you in good shape.
According to a research in Australia, 1.35 million Australians who regularly practice sports in a team are less likely to develop mental diseases like depression, anxiety, and stress. The benefits are especially noticeable to young people under 25, where all three conditions are three times less present than in youngsters who don’t practice sports. Practicing sports is something that you should do two to three times a week, and this habitual activity makes sure that you stay in good shape throughout the whole time.
Recreation
Not many know how activities like listening to music or having a walk can improve the mental health of people. According to a research conducted by the Australian Psychological Society, 4 out of 5 people who do recreational activities in their free time respond far better to stressful events than people who don’t do them in their free time. After a stressful day at work, doing something that will help you release stress and free your mind is something that will help you survive stressful events far better than simply watching TV or doing nothing at all. Recreational activities are a natural cure to acute stress and mental health diseases of the 21st century.