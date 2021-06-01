Compounding, the art and science of creating personalized medications for patients, is a hallmark of Reef Family Pharmacy. Reef has compounding pharmacists on staff. “It takes the time to get the textures just right, using techniques that produce ‘cosmetic grade’ creams. With an advanced skill set, our customers get the best possible product that is personalized for their needs.” said Scott Reef, owner.
Compounded medications are made ‘from scratch’ by mixing ingredients in the exact strength and dosage for a patient. They are commonly used in hormone replacement therapy and pain creams. Compounding also may be used to make medications that taste more appealing for young children or people who cannot swallow pills, or to prepare veterinary grade medicines for pets. At one time, all medications were compounded but that changed with the advent of the mass produced medicines in the 1950’s and 1960’s.
Compounding is legal throughout the U.S. and pharmacies that offer this service must meet all Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requirements. Patients still need to bring a doctor’s prescription in order to get a compounded medication.
“Mass produced medications are a one-size-fits-all product that doesn’t always work for every patient,” said Reef. “For example, if a patient is allergic to a certain dye or preservative in prepared medication, compounding can provide an alternative. Also, when treatment requires tailored doses, compounding can deliver exactly what the patient needs.”
Reef Family Pharmacy is a full-service pharmacy located at 1037 Route 9 South in Cape May Court House, N.J. With a focus on personalized service, Reef Family Pharmacy distinguishes itself from the chain stores through free patient consultations, customized compounding for patients and their pets, a drive-through pick up window and free prescription delivery in Cape May County. The family owned and operated pharmacy stocks all natural Estrogen and Progesterone cream or capsules and a wide variety of over-the-counter medications including CBD oil. For more information, call (609) 465-0004 or visit www.ReefFamilyPharmacy.com. Or visit them on Facebook.