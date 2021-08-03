Wellness is not a new term. Even, full or whole-body wellness you may have heard tossed around a time or two in recent years. What is new however, is the practice of cryotherapy. Cryotherapy, which literally means “cold therapy,” is a technique where the body is exposed to extremely cold temperatures for several minutes. The theory for whole-body cryotherapy is that by immersing the body in extremely cold air for several minutes, you could receive a number of health benefits.
Benefits of Full Body Wellness with Cryotherapy
- Reduces migraine symptoms
- Numbs nerve irritation
- Potential weight loss
- Helps treat mood disorders
- Reduces arthritis pain
- Targets inflammation
- Boost Immune System
How does it work?
Customers stand with socks, crocs, undergarments, a robe and gloves. They enter the tank, with their head remaining exposed and once inside, remove their robe as the process begins. In a total of three minutes, the body is exposed to extreme temperatures which sends the brain into fight or flight mode. In just three short minutes the body is rejuvenated at a cellular level and a customer experiences the equivalent to an hour long ice bath.
The team at Orange Cryo Wellness of Avalon is most passionate about spreading awareness to the community of the type of therapy available to them. They encourage all to come in and learn more about the whole body wellness process that they both participate in themselves. “It helps the body with recovery; it’s like rebooting a computer.” says Owner Dr. Tsoubanos. “You come out feeling a sense of euphoria.”
Orange Cryo Wellness is located at 3101 Dune Drive in Avalon, NJ 08202. For more information call (609) 830-3733, email orangecryoavalon@gmail.com or visit online at avalon.orangecryo.com.