Love of Linda Cancer Fund, Inc.
Wildwood
(609) 729-0456, loveoflinda.org
Linda Bickel Grassi, raised in Wildwood Crest and a graduate of Wildwood High School, was a Glenwood Avenue Elementary School teacher in Wildwood for 20 years. When diagnosed with ovarian cancer, Linda had to travel to New York for treatment. Her close friends and co-workers came together to raise funds to help defray the costs of travel. Linda lost her battle with cancer in May of 1994 at the age of 46, but her close friends and co-workers decided that the love and concern for Linda should live on to help other cancer patients in Cape May County. To do this, they created the Love of Linda Cancer Fund, Inc. Love of Linda helps Cape May County cancer patients with ongoing treatment pay non-medical related expenses. Love of Linda is mostly supported by planned fundraising activities throughout the year.
Survivors of Cancer, Inc. (S.O.C.s )
Wildwood
S.O.C.s mission is to raise funds, through various events, to aid and assist in the fight against the devastating disease of cancer and donate all monies collected to Cape May County cancer patients in treatment. All S.O.C.s members are either cancer survivors or have been touched by cancer in some way. This year, S.O.C.s is celebrating its 19th anniversary helping the community fight against cancer. S.O.C.s continues to work tirelessly in innovating new fundraising concepts year round, and spreading word of its mission.
South Jersey Cancer Fund
Brigantine
(609) 266-0616, sjcancerfund.org
Founded in 1964, South Jersey Cancer Fund is an all-volunteer organization providing direct assistance to cancer patients for prescriptions, medical supplies, food supplements, prostheses, transportation costs, respite care, special equipment, COBRA payments, utilities, etc. This group of volunteers started the South Jersey Cancer Fund because they have all been touched by this disease in some manner, they want those fighting cancer in our community to know their friends and neighbors care about them and their fight, and they want funds available for distribution year round.
Shirley Mae Breast Cancer Assistance Fund
Margate
(609) 822-7172, shirleymaefund.org
Established in August 2000, the Shirley Mae Breast Cancer Assistance Fund began with a gift from Atlantic City businessman and philanthropist, Roy Goldberg, who created the fund after experiencing the determination and inspiration of his mother, Shirley Mae Goldberg, a breast cancer survivor. The organization’s goal is to benefit patients in Southeastern New Jersey who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, assisting with the unanticipated financial burden of purchasing prescribed breast cancer medications that exceed insurance coverage, breast prostheses, wigs and other related items.
Gilda’s Club South Jersey
Gilda’s Club South Jersey’s (GCSJ) mission is to ensure that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action and sustained by community. Individuals and families receive the information, guidance and support they need to live their lives with cancer, whatever the outcome, at no cost.