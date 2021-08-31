By: Chie Li Ee DMD and Chrissy Boothroyd
An estimated 178 million people in the United States are missing at least one tooth. Dental Implants are becoming the replacement of choice for missing teeth over traditional dentures. Missing teeth are detrimental to a person’s long-term health and replacing them can dramatically improve a person’s confidence, smile and chewing ability. Dental implants can be utilized for single or multiple missing teeth in a variety of different ways. They are very durable and can last a lifetime when properly cared for with regular brushing, flossing and routine check-ups. The earliest attempts at dental implants date back to 600 A.D. The Mayans were using carved stones such a jade and pieces of seashells as implants. Jawbones have been discovered from that time with the “implants” still in place.
Since September has been designated as Dental Implant Awareness Month, we would like to answer some of the most common questions you may have about dental implants.
Why do so many people prefer implants?
The most natural looking and feeling replacement for missing teeth. They don’t slip or click when you talk, laugh, or eat. They keep you jawbone healthy, so your facial structure stays intact.
What are dental implants?
A dental implant is a small post, usually made of titanium, that serves as a substitute for the root of the tooth. A connector, known as an abutment, is placed on, or built into the top of the implant, which connects to the replacement tooth. A crown, or replacement tooth is fabricated to match your natural teeth.
How much do implants cost?
No two patients or their customized dental implant treatments are alike, so the cost as well as the number of appointments and procedures performed will vary depending on your needs. You should schedule a consult with a dental implant expert, who will conduct a comprehensive examination and evaluate the necessary diagnostics to best determine your needs and the associated fees.
How long does it take to replace teeth using dental implants?
Each patient is different. After evaluating your situation, your implant dentist should provide you with a personalized treatment plan, that includes the estimated time to complete. Total treatment time depends on your needs, medical and dental history, the health of the supporting bone in your jaw and the technique and materials that will be used. It can be as short as a few months or more than a year for more complex conditions.
