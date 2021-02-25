COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Department of Health Feb. 25 announced 36 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County recorded 6,805 Covid cases during the pandemic, 6,263 of those are off quarantine.
The county also announced the passing of a 47-year-old woman from Lower Township and a 61-year-old woman from Ocean City.
“Words fall short of expressing my sorrow for the loss of these two lives,” said Cape May County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit https://capemaycountynj.gov/.
The county Health Department administered 211 doses of the Covid vaccine Feb. 24 for a total of 9,847 doses, so far.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 26,543 doses of the vaccine were administered in Cape May County when combining the vaccine doses given out by the county Health Department and other entities. The total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
Hospitalization due to Covid is on the decline statewide. The last figures put it at 2,032, which is the lowest it has been since the middle of November 2020.
Locally, Cape Regional Medical Center reports levels of Covid patient activity for inpatient, intensive care unit and ventilator use are down by approximately two-thirds from a month ago.
The spread of Covid in the state and county is decreasing at this time, which generally means that hospitalization data should continue to improve over the next couple of weeks.