With the easing of pandemic restrictions, Cape May and other Jersey shore communities are expecting a significant stream of vacationers as well as increased resident activity this summer. Urgent care centers are already caring for plenty of people who are getting injured or sick, including those eager to “make up for time” they missed due to COVID-19 restrictions in the summer of 2020.
Teams at AtlantiCare’s Urgent Care Centers remind shore residents and visitors that a little preparation can go a long way in avoiding injuries and health issues that can cost time and money, not to mention cause pain, sideline them from activities or worse.
“It’s important for health care providers to help people understand ways they can avoid medical problems,” said Edward Fog, DO, medical director of urgent care and primary care at AtlantiCare. “However, injuries, accidents and illnesses can befall even the most prepared individual.”
Being aware of major causes of urgent care visits can be a huge factor in preventing injuries. Since the onset of the pandemic, urgent care teams have treated a significant number of cuts to the hands related to more people preparing meals at home. Perennial reasons people seek urgent care during the summer include fishhook injuries, muscle strains from yardwork, playground injuries, infected insect bites, embedded ticks and sunburn.
“We also see cuts, splinters and burns to feet caused by people walking barefoot. More people also are coming in with water and pollen-related ear issues.”
Here are guidelines on seeking urgent care for minor summer illnesses and injuries:
• Insect bites: Rapidly spreading redness or redness extending beyond the immediate area of the bite; new redness around the area starts more than 24 hours after the bite; or persistent or prolonged pain.
• Cuts: The wound is still bleeding after 15 minutes of direct pressure; debris is in the wound; the wound is very deep or more than half an inch long, exposing tendon/bone/fat; wound is on the face or over a joint.
• Sunburn/sun poisoning: Blisters or rash that looks like hives; fever, chills, dizziness or lightheadedness.
• Heat exhaustion: Dizziness; flu-like symptoms; vomiting; or if efforts to rehydrate/cool down don’t work.
• Ticks: Redness or irritation surrounding the bite; flu-like symptoms, including headache or nausea; swollen lymph nodes; weakness and fatigue; a red bullseye in the area surrounding the bite; joint pain.
• Splinters: It is so deep it cannot be removed with common tweezers or will require excessive bleeding; if the area around the splinter/wound is red, hot or “oozing.”
• Fishhooks: Hook is embedded in the skin, especially if there is a barb on the hook; punctured area is red, hot or “oozing.”
If you have to question whether you need medical care, you probably should seek professional attention.
“Sadly, urgent care and emergency department teams see many cases that require extensive care because people waited to seek help. Taking time upfront to get professional care prevents illness or injury from escalating.”
For information about AtlantiCare Urgent Care Cape May and other locations, visit www.atlanticare.org/urgent or call 1-888-569-1000.