There are many steps you can take to be safe from colds and flus, especially during the widespread flu and cold seasons. “It’s even more important than ever to take the right steps to protect yourself and your family,” says Scott Reef, owner of Reef Family Pharmacy. We administer flu shots at Reef Family Pharmacy, simply stop by our pharmacy or call for more information on flu shots and tests.
Steps to Lower Your Risk
Reef frequently counsels his pharmacy customers on the steps they can take to stay healthy—now and year-round. To minimize contact with cold and flu germs, he suggests the following:
• Wash your hands with soap for at least 15 to 20 seconds or clean them with an alcohol gel hand sanitizer whenever you have had contact with potentially contaminated surfaces. These include coffee pot handles, door handles, copier machines, another person’s keyboard or phone, elevator buttons, countertops, shared books or other materials.
• Following hand washing, turn off the faucet with a paper towel to avoid further contact with germs.
• Dry your hands with an air dryer or clean paper towel. Then, use a paper towel to open the bathroom door, again to avoid contact with germs.
• Clean shared items with alcohol wipes, if possible.
• Avoid rubbing or touching your eyes or nose with your hands, unless they have just been washed. Use a tissue wherever possible.
• Sneeze and cough into a tissue. Then, throw the tissue away and wash your hands. If you don’t have a tissue, sneeze or cough into your elbow rather than your hands.
• Avoid close contact with anyone who is ill.
• Follow a healthy lifestyle. Drink plenty of fluids. Eat healthy foods. Exercise regularly. Don’t smoke and decrease alcohol consumption.
• Finally, relax. Stress can decrease immunity.
If You Do Get Sick
If you get sick, Reef recommends that you stay at home if you can. “Stay hydrated,” he advises. “Drinking plenty of water or juices, between 9 to 13 cups per day. Also try green tea or ginger tea, which can help stimulate the immune system and get plenty of rest.” He suggests that patients contact their doctor or pharmacist for medications that may help. “Antibiotics only work on bacterial infections, and do not help with cold or flu,” he said. “But your doctor may prescribe an antiviral drug for flu, which can make illness milder and shorten the time you are sick. Also, there are over-the-counter medications that can alleviate symptoms. We know how tough it is to be ‘out and about’ when you’re not feeling well,” Reef added. “That’s why we have a free delivery service for prescriptions in Cape May County and we also have a drive-thru window for easy pickup now. We’re also here to talk to you about your specific concerns anytime. Stop by and see us.”
